ATV driver killed in wrong-way crash on Stevenson Expressway

One person is dead following a crash involving an All-Terrain Vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway on Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said just before 5 a.m., troopers responded to a report of an ATV heading southbound near Route 30 on I-55. Troopers found the ATV driver, who then began to drive in the wrong direction, heading northbound in southbound lanes.

State police said troopers tried to safely stop the operator when it became involved in a crash with a car on I-55 southbound north of Black Road. The ATV driver died at the scene.

Additional information, including the driver's age and gender, was not released.