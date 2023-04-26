Watch CBS News
Police warn of attempted ruse burglary in Palos Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Palos Park police warn of attempted ruse burglary 00:27

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are warning about an attempted ruse burglary in Palos Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a senior citizen on 125th and 82nd Avenue told them someone claiming to be a roofer and wearing a construction vest said they had extra parts and were willing to do repairs.

The homeowner refused and called the police, but the person got away.

Ruse burglaries are when thieves pose as workers and distract homeowners while others enter the home and take their belongings.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

