Police warn of attempted ruse burglary in Palos Park

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are warning about an attempted ruse burglary in Palos Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a senior citizen on 125th and 82nd Avenue told them someone claiming to be a roofer and wearing a construction vest said they had extra parts and were willing to do repairs.

The homeowner refused and called the police, but the person got away.

Ruse burglaries are when thieves pose as workers and distract homeowners while others enter the home and take their belongings.