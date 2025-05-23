Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Benson Cook

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 72-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning, according to Chicago police. 

Chicago police said around 1:30 a.m., the victim was walking in the 5600 block of South Justine when three people walked up and demanded he hand over his belongings. 

The man refused to give up his belongings, and one of the offenders took out a gun and shot him in the leg. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition. 

Area One detectives are investigating the attempted robbery. No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.