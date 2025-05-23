Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side

A 72-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police said around 1:30 a.m., the victim was walking in the 5600 block of South Justine when three people walked up and demanded he hand over his belongings.

The man refused to give up his belongings, and one of the offenders took out a gun and shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the attempted robbery. No arrests have been made.