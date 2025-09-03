Watch CBS News
Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he fired shots in the direction of Chicago police officers. 

Dontrell Cooper, 30, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is expected in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing. 

On August 11, Chicago police said Cooper was identified as one of the people who fired shots in the direction of two Chicago police officers in the 200 block of W. 63rd St. 

The offers were not injured. 

Police said Cooper was arrested on Monday. 

