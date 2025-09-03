Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he fired shots in the direction of Chicago police officers.

Dontrell Cooper, 30, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is expected in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

On August 11, Chicago police said Cooper was identified as one of the people who fired shots in the direction of two Chicago police officers in the 200 block of W. 63rd St.

The offers were not injured.

Police said Cooper was arrested on Monday.