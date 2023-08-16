Watch CBS News
Chicago police issue warning after attempted luring of teen girl in West Ridge

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning after a man followed and attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl in the West Ridge neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said the victim was approached by the man driving a dark-colored SUV around noon, in the 6900 block of North California Avenue.

He asked her if she needed a ride home and continued to follow her for a short distance.  

The offender was described to be between 30-40 years of age with a light complexion and dark hair.

Police are reminding the public:

  • If confronted by the offender, attempt to remain calm. 
  • Do not confront the offender(s). 
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-744-8266. 

First published on August 16, 2023 / 12:29 PM

