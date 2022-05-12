Man faces charges after attempting to lure 12-year-old girl near Peterson Park elementary school

Man charged with following, attempted to lure 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man now faces felony charges accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into a car.

24-year-old Yahya Rashid was arrested Tuesday and is due in bond court Thursday.

It happened Monday, as the girl was walking to Jamieson Elementary School near Bryn Mawr and California in Peterson Park.

Police say Rashid circled the school several times and even parked outside. The girl ran into the school and was not harmed.

Investigators also say that when he was arrested, Rashid was driving a stolen car and he was found with items stolen in two recent robberies.