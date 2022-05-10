Man tries to lure 12-year-old girl as she walks to school along Bryn Mawr Avenue in Peterson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man tried to lure a 12-year-old girl while she walked to school in the Peterson Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

At 8:30 a.m., the girl was walking west in the 2600 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue near Rockwell Street, toward the Minnie Mars Jamieson Elementary School a few blocks west, police said.

While she walked, a white Honda sedan with black flames on the exterior passenger lower side-panel doors pulled up, and the driver – a man only described as having facial hair and a dark complexion – gestured her to come with her with his hand, police said.

The girl kept walking, and the man followed her in the car, police said. The girl never engaged the man in conversation, and fled to the safety of Jamieson School, where she notified staff members, police said.

Even after that, the car circled around Jamieson School several times and was seen parked outside the school on Mozart Street for an undisclosed amount of time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8200.