Man shot during attempted carjacking in Bucktown

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown.

Chicago police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his parked pick-up truck, near Hoyne and Armitage, when two men walked up and demanded the truck. 

He refused and police said one of the suspects shot at the truck, hitting the man in the leg.

The suspects got away in a silver SUV.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 6:23 AM

