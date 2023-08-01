Watch CBS News

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Bucktown

Chicago police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his parked pick-up truck, near Hoyne and Armitage, when two men walked up and demanded the truck. When he refused, police said one of the suspects shot at the truck, hitting the man in the leg.
