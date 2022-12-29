Watch CBS News
3 in custody after attack on CTA Red Line train in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital this morning after he was beaten on a CTA Red Line train.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday near State and Monroe.

Chicago police say a 26-year-old man was beaten, kicked, and hit in the face with a bottle by several men.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he's expected to be okay.

Three people were taken into custody after the incident.

Police are still investigating. 

