3 in custody after attack on CTA Red Line train in the Loop

Man hospitalized after being jumped on CTA Red Line train in Loop

Man hospitalized after being jumped on CTA Red Line train in Loop

Man hospitalized after being jumped on CTA Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital this morning after he was beaten on a CTA Red Line train.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday near State and Monroe.

Chicago police say a 26-year-old man was beaten, kicked, and hit in the face with a bottle by several men.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he's expected to be okay.

Three people were taken into custody after the incident.

Police are still investigating.