Watch CBS News
Local News

Group uses SUV to steal ATM from store in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Thieves steal ATM from Roseland store
Thieves steal ATM from Roseland store 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves used an SUV to rip an atm out of a store in the Roseland neighborhood overnight.

It happened around 4 a.m. at Eddie's Market in the 11000 block of South Halsted Street.

Surveillance video showed the moment four suspects backed their Jeep Cherokee up to the front door and used a chain to pull the ATM out. The group then left the scene in two cars.

Police said the ATM was later found a few miles away.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.