Group uses SUV to steal ATM from store in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves used an SUV to rip an atm out of a store in the Roseland neighborhood overnight.
It happened around 4 a.m. at Eddie's Market in the 11000 block of South Halsted Street.
Surveillance video showed the moment four suspects backed their Jeep Cherokee up to the front door and used a chain to pull the ATM out. The group then left the scene in two cars.
Police said the ATM was later found a few miles away.
As of Friday, there is no one in custody.