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ATM stolen from Illinois Bar and Grill in Archer Heights, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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An ATM was stolen at a smash and grab in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

Chicago police said they were called to the 4100 block of W. 47th St. around 4:20 a.m. after someone broke the front door of the Illinois Bar and Grill.

Police said the suspects then went inside, stole the ATM and drove off in a light-colored SUV.

No one is currently in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A similar SUV was seen at a break-in at the Beetle Bar and Grill about an hour earlier in Ukrainian Village, according to CPD. Police did not say if the two incidents were believed to be connected. 

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