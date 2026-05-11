ATM stolen from Illinois Bar and Grill in Archer Heights, Chicago police say

An ATM was stolen at a smash and grab in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

Chicago police said they were called to the 4100 block of W. 47th St. around 4:20 a.m. after someone broke the front door of the Illinois Bar and Grill.

Police said the suspects then went inside, stole the ATM and drove off in a light-colored SUV.

No one is currently in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A similar SUV was seen at a break-in at the Beetle Bar and Grill about an hour earlier in Ukrainian Village, according to CPD. Police did not say if the two incidents were believed to be connected.