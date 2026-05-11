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Windows smashed, ATM stolen in break-in at Beetle Bar and Grill in Ukrainian Village

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Windows were smashed and an ATM was stolen at an overnight break-in at the Beetle Bar and Grill in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

CBS News Chicago crews saw Chicago police officers investigating at the bar in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.  Windows were smashed, and officers appeared to be looking at areas inside the bar where some items had been taken.

Chicago police said they responded to the bar just after 2:30 a.m. They said an unknown person or group of people smashed the front glass door of the bar to get inside, then stole an ATM before fleeing in a light-colored SUV. 

No injures were reported. An investigation by area detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody. 

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