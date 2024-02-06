ATM torn apart in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An ATM was robbed in River North Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, a group of offenders removed an ATM from the 800 block of North Clark Street around 5:22 a.m. The US Bank ATM was ripped apart and debris from the machine was seen on the ground.

Police said the group left the scene in a black pickup truck with an unknown amount of money.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.