ATM torn apart in downtown Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An ATM was robbed in River North Tuesday morning. 

According to Chicago police, a group of offenders removed an ATM from the 800 block of North Clark Street around 5:22 a.m. The US Bank ATM was ripped apart and debris from the machine was seen on the ground.  

Police said the group left the scene in a black pickup truck with an unknown amount of money.

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 7:07 AM CST

