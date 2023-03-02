Watch CBS News
CPD issue warning of ATM robberies on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Victims robbed by group of men at Northwest Side ATMs
Victims robbed by group of men at Northwest Side ATMs 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police to be aware of your surroundings when using drive-through ATMs.

Police say a group of men with guns is robbing people as they get money out.

It happened four times in the last week at these locations on the Northwest Side:

· 1800 block of North Cicero Ave on February 24, 2023, at 6:25 am

· 1800 block of North Cicero Ave on February 24, 2023, at 6:30 am

· 7100 block of West North Ave on March 1, 2023, at 1:20 am

· 7200 block of West Belmont Ave on March 1, 2023, at 3:30 am

The robbers were described as three African American, wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, and black pants armed with handguns.

Detectives say the men block the victim from leaving, then take cash, wallets, and cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:14 AM

