Atlanta man appears in court, charged with hitting rider with gun on CTA Red Line train

A man appeared in Court Sunday, charged with hitting another man with a gun, causing it to discharge inside a CTA Red Line train last month.

Rufus Hunley, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, and battery.

The incident happened inside a train car on April 27, around 9:40 p.m., in the 100 block of West 35th Street.

A court document said Hunley and the victim, a 42-year-old man, got into an argument. That's when Hunley pointed a firearm in the victim's face, saying, "he was about to find out," before hitting him in the head with the firearm.

The two continued to struggle, with the victim eventually getting hold of the firearm that was turned over to police.

Hunley does not have a FOID card or conceal carry license, the document read.

The victim refused medical treatment.