1st annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival takes place in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Music, art, Korean dance and Japanese ink painting.

That's what you can expect at the first Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival of the Arts in Bridgeport. It'll be held at the Zhou B Art Center.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray got a sneak preview of what you can expect this weekend.

Melodic sounds come from musician Jeff Chan echo inside Zhou B Art Center.

"You get into that space, time just moves differently. It's like athletes talk about getting to the zone. Musicians can definitely get into the zone too," Chan said.

He'll be among several musicians performing for the very first Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival of the Arts. How does Chan feel about it?

"Super duper excited," said Chan.

Oh Art Foundation, founded by InJung Oh, has a strong mission to bring the community together by enhancing the diverse culture through visual art.

"I think art just brings everyone together. So I just want to put together an opportunity, so everyone will learn each other and share the differences," said Zhou B Art Center Foundation and Director InJung Oh.

The free festival highlights the vibrancy of Asian American Pacific Islander creativity, through dance, art and music.

"It highlights the diversity of what it means to be Asian American, using the arts to highlight the far ranging perspective we have as a community," Chan said.

The festival will be on three different levels inside of the building. In the lower level, you'll find children's art work, created by students.

Oh and Chan hope to enlighten patrons about the community's notable position in Chicago's cultural landscape. The festival starts Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and there is a second event on Sunday.

Watch us CBS Chicago at 4pm (Oh Art Foundation will be aired around 4:30pm) First APA Heritage Festival of the Arts on... Posted by Oh Art Foundation on Wednesday, May 17, 2023