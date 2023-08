Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital workers still on strike

Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital workers still on strike

Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital workers still on strike

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Nurses in Joliet are still on strike.

Union members said they have yet to reach a deal with Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital leaders.

They're demanding better pay and more staff.

Ascension Saint Joseph is the only hospital in Joliet.