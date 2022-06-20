As Chicago swelters in the heat, city pools remain close because of lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicago swelters in the heat, public pools will remain closed.

As the temperatures approach100 degrees this week, Chicago public pools are closed and will remain that way for at least two more weeks.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the head of the parks department to find out what's going. She reports from Roscoe Village with their plans to push forward.

The sign says it all: No lifeguard. No access.

Tuesday is the first day of summer but Chicago pools won't be open. The district superintendent said how many pools will open depends on how many lifeguards they can quickly recruit.

The only water you'll find at river pool in Lincoln Square is the water fountain. The pool is empty and lifeguard chairs are vacant.

Halle isn't hopeful pools across the city will open at all this summer.

"We have chosen as a city in this moment to put our resources in places where kids aren't."

She's a parent, Chicago Public Schools teacher and a water safety advocate. Without pools, she worries kids wont have a safe, free outlet this summer.

"There's just sort of panic in parent groups and communities because we depend on the park district."

The pools are set to open after the Independence Day holiday weekend, but it's still not clear whether the district will be able to hire enough staff by then. Chicago Parks Superintendent Rosa Rosa Escareño said they need at least 300 new hires. But is July 5 realistic?

"It's going to be realistic if we have lifeguards," she said.

This is Escareño first summer, only leading the department since October.

"This is bigger than all of us we are coming out of a 1 in 100 year pandemic were doing things we've never done."

That includes now offering a $600 signing bonus to all who join the ranks and relaxing residency requirements but nothing is worked out just as yet.

"This national lifeguard shortage is some sort of code for people don't want to do this job," Quezada said.

Low pay, high responsibility and a short term gig. And the district said it can't compete with the current marketplace.

"We are competing with private pools who are offering way more money, so were doing our best," Escareño said.

It's not all or nothing, with enough lifeguards the superintendent said they can open some of the pools by July 5th. The district is offering day camp alternatives, many now without a swimming component.

The superintendent said this week they're talking about what more they can do to get the pools open, saying it's never too late.

