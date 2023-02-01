First Alert Weather: Arctic blast to end the workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start with sunshine tomorrow. Clouds increase at noon as the cold front arrives.

Once the front passes, a gusty northwest flow develops pulling in the Arctic air mass.

Temperatures will struggle Friday. But the cold doesn't linger into the weekend. In fact, temperatures will rise above average and stay there into next week.

The next precip chance isn't until Monday night, ending Tuesday. This will be all rain due to the milder air mass in place and it's a fast mover.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 17.

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 30.

FRIDAY: BITTER COLD. HIGH 12.