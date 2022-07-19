Art Institute Lions to return to posts Tuesday after maintenance work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Did you miss the Art Institute Lions? Of course you did, and we did too.

But there's some good news on that front. On Tuesday, the beloved lions will return to their perches on either side of the museum's front steps.

They left back on June 14 to get a deep cleaning and a fresh coat of wax. The Art Institute says the lions will be "cleaner and greener" than ever.

The bronze lions were sculpted in 1893 by Edward Kemeys, and were installed in front of the Art Institute the following year. As the Park District notes, the Chicago Tribune in 1894 quoted Kemeys as saying the lions were conceived of as guards for the building. The south lion, Kemeys told the newspaper, is "attracted by something in the distance which he is closely watching," while the north lion "has his back up, and is ready for a roar and a spring."

CBS 2

The reinstall begins Tuesday at noon.