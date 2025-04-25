Watch CBS News
Local News

New York judge orders Art Institute of Chicago surrender drawing stolen by Nazis

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

New York judge rules Art Institute of Chicago must give back art stolen by Nazis
New York judge rules Art Institute of Chicago must give back art stolen by Nazis 00:34

A New York judge has ruled the Art Institute of Chicago must surrender a 1916 drawing stolen from a Jewish art collector by Nazis in the Holocaust.

A pencil and watercolor piece titled "Russian War Prisoner," by Austrian expressionist Egon Schiele, was once owned by Jewish art collector Fritz Grünbaum, who died in the Dachau concentration camp in 1941.

The Art Institute purchased the piece in 1966.

New York investigators issued warrants two years ago to seize the piece, along with other artworks at other museums, because they said they had been stolen by the Nazis.

Other pieces of Schiele's art from Grünbaum's collection were seized from the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburg and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio.

The Art Institute disputed their evidence, but the New York Times now reports a judge has agreed the artwork could be considered stolen, so the Art Institute must give it up. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.