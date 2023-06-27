Watch CBS News
Police arrest 23-year-old for robbery, carjacking spree in South Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with going on a robbery and carjacking spree in The Loop on Monday.

Jorge Gonzales faces felony charges for aggravated carjacking with a firearm, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

The incidents took place at the following locations:

  • June 26 at 5:20 a.m. – 600 block of S. Plymouth Ct (1st District); Attempted to take property from a 52-year-old female victim while armed with a firearm.
  • June 26 at 5:30 a.m. – 600 block of S. State St. (1st District); Took property from a 27-year-old male victim at gunpoint.
  • June 26 at 5:35 a.m. – 0-100 block of S. Michigan Ave (1st District); Attempted to take property from a 36-year-old male victim at gunpoint.
  • June 26 at 6:00 a.m. - 1100 block of S. Michigan Ave (1st District); Took property from a 31-year-old male victim at gunpoint.
  • June 26 at 6:50 a.m. - 1100 block of S. Wabash Ave (1st District); Took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 22-year-old male victim.

He was arrested on Monday in the 800 block of North Kennedy Expressway.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

