Police arrest 23-year-old for robbery, carjacking spree in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with going on a robbery and carjacking spree in The Loop on Monday.
Jorge Gonzales faces felony charges for aggravated carjacking with a firearm, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
The incidents took place at the following locations:
- June 26 at 5:20 a.m. – 600 block of S. Plymouth Ct (1st District); Attempted to take property from a 52-year-old female victim while armed with a firearm.
- June 26 at 5:30 a.m. – 600 block of S. State St. (1st District); Took property from a 27-year-old male victim at gunpoint.
- June 26 at 5:35 a.m. – 0-100 block of S. Michigan Ave (1st District); Attempted to take property from a 36-year-old male victim at gunpoint.
- June 26 at 6:00 a.m. - 1100 block of S. Michigan Ave (1st District); Took property from a 31-year-old male victim at gunpoint.
- June 26 at 6:50 a.m. - 1100 block of S. Wabash Ave (1st District); Took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 22-year-old male victim.
He was arrested on Monday in the 800 block of North Kennedy Expressway.
