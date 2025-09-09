Watch CBS News
Army veteran Tony Walker of Plainfield, Illinois, sues VA for medical malpractice

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A U.S. Army veteran from Plainfield, Illinois, is suing the Department of Veterans Affairs for medical malpractice.

Tony Walker said delays in treating a common infection led him to become severely disabled.

Lawyers for the 49-year-old said Walker should have been treated with antibiotics after testing positive for Steptococcus mutans in 2023. When VA staff failed to treat with antibiotics, the Walkers say he suffered heart valve infections and later sepsis.

As a result, he had to undergo surgery, which led to strokes and left him disabled.

Walker now has trouble walking and has lost some of the vision in both eyes.

The father of six can no longer work, drive or leave the house on his own.

The family said the VA has apologized, but has not made an effort to compensate the family. 

