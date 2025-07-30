Video shows armed thieves breaking into couple's cars in Chicago's southwest suburbs

The victims of one of a string of car break-ins in Chicago's southwest suburbs on Wednesday shared the scary incident that happened to them, and video of the armed thieves.

The video showed the armed thieves in Sal Morales' driveway in Oak Lawn at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"I was coming out to work in the morning," he said as he retraced his steps in front of his garage. "I come out, I come around to my wife's truck."

He quickly realized that something was clearly wrong out front.

"I get here, there's glass on the floor," he said. "I look up, my window's busted. I look over, my wife's window's busted."

Masked gunmen who had been lurking minutes earlier had broken into both vehicles.

"I ran in the house," Morales said. "I told my wife, 'Call 911.'"

While Morales was shocked by the brazen act, he was more worried because of what the thieves took from his wife's truck.

"I know my wife has a concealed carry. She has a gun in her car," Morales said. "I open the door, her gun was gone."

The video also shows one thief with a gun looking directly at the camera. But the crook on the other side of Morales' vehicle is seen walking off with the stolen gun in his hand.

"I'm grateful that I didn't come out any sooner, because it would have been a bad situation for my wife," Morales said.

But Morales is still upset to see thieves on his property with weapons.

It turned out Morales and his wife's two vehicles weren't the only ones hit up overnight by this crew. Oak Lawn police said multiple vehicles were targeted around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and now, they are asking neighbors to check their cameras in the hopes of catching a license plate of their getaway car.

Oak Lawn Police

Police told Morales an alarming number of cars were hit up by the armed thieves.

"She said that they had numerous, about 30 reports from the glass company where I just got my glass replaced," said Morales. "They said they had four from Burbank, and 14 from Oak Lawn from the overnight break-ins."

As police search for the armed duo, Morales and his neighbors are worried the crew will strike again — and worry they might be looking to come into homes next, since they're packing guns.

"Shortly after that happened, one of my neighbors were walking by," Morales said. "So if he would have been walking by any earlier, he would've confronted them. He probably would've gotten shot."

Morales just wants the thieves caught before they come across the wrong people.