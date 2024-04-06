Chicago Police warn of group of robbers armed with metal pipes, brass knuckles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers are using metal pipes and brass knuckles to intimidate victims on Chicago's North and Northwest sides, police say.

In a string of attacks in at least 10 different locations, two or three robbers pull up in a vehicle and demand passcodes for victims' phones. They then flee the scene in the same vehicle they arrive in, a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Police say they wore black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

The attacks happened at the following locations and times:

400 block of West Wrightwood, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:40 p.m.

5800 block of North Hermitage, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:28 a.m.

5300 block of North Damen, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

5100 block of North Oakley, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

2900 block of West Catalpa, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:50 a.m.

4300 block of West Lawrence, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

4700 block of North Kasson, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:08 a.m.

4100 block of North Kedvale, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:16 a.m.

6800 block of North Ravenswood, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:50 a.m.

2660 block of West Jarvis, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or Area 5 (312) 746-7394.