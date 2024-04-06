Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police warn of group of robbers armed with metal pipes, brass knuckles

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers are using metal pipes and brass knuckles to intimidate victims on Chicago's North and Northwest sides, police say. 

In a string of attacks in at least 10 different locations, two or three robbers pull up in a vehicle and demand passcodes for victims' phones. They then flee the scene in the same vehicle they arrive in, a gray Hyundai Elantra. 

Police say they wore black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks. 

The attacks happened at the following locations and times: 

  • 400 block of West Wrightwood, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:40 p.m.
  • 5800 block of North Hermitage, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:28 a.m.
  • 5300 block of North Damen, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.
  • 5100 block of North Oakley, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.
  • 2900 block of West Catalpa, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:50 a.m.
  • 4300 block of West Lawrence, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
  • 4700 block of North Kasson, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:08 a.m.
  • 4100 block of North Kedvale, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:16 a.m.
  • 6800 block of North Ravenswood, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:50 a.m.
  • 2660 block of West Jarvis, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or Area 5 (312) 746-7394.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 9:24 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.