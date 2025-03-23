Armed robbers target 2 people on University of Chicago campus

Two people were robbed at gunpoint on the University of Chicago campus Saturday morning, according to the school.

The victims were walking on the sidewalk just before 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 58th Street when they were approached by three people armed with handguns, who got out of a Nissan Rogue, hit one of the victims, and demanded their belongings.

The thieves then returned to the vehicle, possibly with a license plate of EZ64558, and left the scene, heading southbound on Woodlawn.

The victim who was hit refused medical attention. The school said the victims were not affiliated with the university.

It's the second reported robbery on the university's campus this month.

On March 1, just after 5 a.m., three students were robbed after they were approached by four to five people in the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue. The victims' wallets and student IDs were found discarded not far from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the University of Chicago Police Department.