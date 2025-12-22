Armed robbers hit 7-Eleven in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood

Armed robbers hit a 7-Eleven store in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood early Monday.

The robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 6375 N. Milwaukee Ave., just southeast of the intersection with Devon Avenue.

Police said at 4:10 a.m., three men stormed into the store with guns, and beat a 33-year-old man over the head before taking his personal property.

Staffers at the store said the victim was an employee, and was pistol-whipped.

The robbers also took merchandise and money, police said.

Specifically, staffers said the robbers took cash from both registers — totaling about $300 to $400. The robbers also took Newport cigarettes, staffers said.

Police said the robbers were wearing hoodies, gloves, and masks.

The robbers fled in a sport-utility vehicle in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was in custody early Monday. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.