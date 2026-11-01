Chicago police issue alert about string of armed robberies on one block in South Shore

Chicago police this weekend issued a community alert about a rash of armed robberies on the same residential block in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

All three robberies took place in the 6700 block of South Constance Avenue in the Jackson Park Highlands District in South Shore, just south of the southern edge of Jackson Park at 67th Street.

The robberies happened at 8 a.m. this past Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. this past Thursday, and 10:45 p.m. this past Saturday.

In each incident, two men and a woman came up to a victim on foot and demanded their property at gunpoint. Each time, the robbers took the victims' belongings and demanded that the victims transfer money from a digital wallet.

After two of the incidents, the robbers also stole the victims' cars and drove away in them, police said.

Police did not provide useful descriptions.

Anyone with information was asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-078.