Armed robbers targeting people wearing gold jewelry in downtown Chicago

A string of armed robberies in downtown Chicago has prompted a police warning.

Police said the recent robberies were reported between August 1 and August 29 in Grant Park as well as neighborhoods including The Loop and New Eastside.

In each incident, police said, the offenders targeted people walking alone and wearing gold chains or necklaces.

The robberies took place at the following locations:

1100 block of S. Columbus Dr. on August 1 at 9:30 p.m.

200 block of E. Balbo Dr. on August 2 at 9:45 p.m.

300 block of S. Columbus Dr. on August 11 at 3:44 p.m.

300 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 13 at 5:25 p.m.

0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 22 at 8:43 a.m.

0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 22 at 8:48 a.m.

200 block of E. Roosevelt Dr. on August 22 at 11:00 a.m.

100-200 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 29 at 4:12 p.m.

Police provided a vague description of the suspects, stating that at least one was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.