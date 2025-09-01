Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robbers targeting people wearing gold jewelry in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A string of armed robberies in downtown Chicago has prompted a police warning. 

Police said the recent robberies were reported between August 1 and August 29 in Grant Park as well as neighborhoods including The Loop and New Eastside.

In each incident, police said, the offenders targeted people walking alone and wearing gold chains or necklaces. 

The robberies took place at the following locations:  

  • 1100 block of S. Columbus Dr. on August 1 at 9:30 p.m. 
  • 200 block of E. Balbo Dr. on August 2 at 9:45 p.m. 
  • 300 block of S. Columbus Dr. on August 11 at 3:44 p.m. 
  • 300 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 13 at 5:25 p.m. 
  • 0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 22 at 8:43 a.m. 
  •  0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 22 at 8:48 a.m. 
  • 200 block of E. Roosevelt Dr. on August 22 at 11:00 a.m. 
  • 100-200 block of E. Wacker Dr. on August 29 at 4:12 p.m.

Police provided a vague description of the suspects, stating that at least one was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue