2 men in custody after string of armed robberies, crash into police in Hyde Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested two men responsible for a string of armed robberies, and a crash involving an unmarked Chicago police vehicle.

The crimes happened in Hyde Park on Monday night.

Police say the men robbed several people - including a teenager within minutes of each other.

In each case, they mugged someone on a sidewalk and then drove away in a stolen white Kia.

Later that night, the suspects were in that car when they crashed into the police cruiser.

The officers are okay.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on March 16, 2023 / 7:16 AM

