2 men in custody after string of armed robberies, crash into police in Hyde Park

2 arrested in string of robberies, crashing into CPD car in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested two men responsible for a string of armed robberies, and a crash involving an unmarked Chicago police vehicle.

The crimes happened in Hyde Park on Monday night.

Police say the men robbed several people - including a teenager within minutes of each other.

In each case, they mugged someone on a sidewalk and then drove away in a stolen white Kia.

Later that night, the suspects were in that car when they crashed into the police cruiser.

The officers are okay.