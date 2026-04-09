5 armed masked men try to break into car outside Mount Prospect home

Mount Prospect police are investigating a bold attempted car break-in caught on home security camera.

Five masked suspects pulled up to a home on East Camp McDonald Road just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two appeared to be armed with handguns and acting as lookouts while the other three suspects went through a Chevrolet Camaro parked in the driveway.

The homeowner didn't notice the break-in until she went to leave for work a little before 7 a.m. She found the driver's side door was stuck and unable to open, and saw items from her glovebox were now on the floor of the car. She reviewed her home security camera footage, which had captured the entire incident, and called police.

Police said the suspects took off after only a few minutes and nothing was stolen, but the car was damaged.

No one is currently in custody.