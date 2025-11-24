Shooting deaths at Arlington Heights apartment building to be ruled murder-suicide

A man shot and killed a coworker before killing himself last week at the apartment building where they worked in Arlington Heights, Illinois, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call of two men found unconscious in the utility room of an apartment building in the 1500 block of East Central Road.

Arlington Heights police said the two victims, who were both maintenance workers in the building, had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later determined 53-year-old Juan Medina, of Palatine, shot 53-year-old Steven Weigensberg, of Arlington Heights, multiple times before shooting himself in the head.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled Weigensberg's death a homicide and Medina's death a suicide.