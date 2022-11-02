Watch CBS News
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into railroad signal in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Recently released surveillance footage shows a speeding car slamming into another vehicle, then rolling into railroad crossing signals in Arlington Heights.

The crash happened Sunday night at the crossing near Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway. 

The car that started the crash destroyed one of the railroad crossing gates. The driver had to be cut from the wreckage, and now faces DUI charges.

Since then, every train is blowing its horn at the crossing, until the signals are fully repaired.

November 2, 2022

