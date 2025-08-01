Arkansas double murder suspect Andy McGann originally from Chicago, went to Fenwick High School in Oak Park

The teacher arrested and charged with fatally stabbing a couple hiking with two of their children in an Arkansas state park has roots in the Chicago area.

Andy McGann made his first appearance in an Arkansas court Friday for the gruesome double murder. Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead Saturday at Devil's Den State Park. Police said they were hiking with their 7- and 9-year-old daughters when they were attacked. The daughters were not injured.

New surveillance video shows the moment McGann, 28, was arrested Wednesday at an Arkansas barbershop while in the middle of a haircut, following a five-day manhunt.

Police say his DNA matches evidence found at the scene, and said he confessed to the crime.

"He did indicate that he committed the murders," said Arkansas State Police Major Stacie Rhoads.

McGann grew up in Chicago and, according to property records, at one point lived in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood with his family. At one point they moved out of the city, and in 2015 he graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois.

A Fenwick spokesperson told CBS News Chicago that legally, and per school policy, they are unable to discuss any aspect of a student's records without written consent or a subpoena. But McGann's senior yearbook photo is seen in Fenwick's 2015 yearbook. A photo from 2012 also shows him on the football team.

McGann moved out of state and was recently hired to teach at an Arkansas school. Before that he taught in Oklahoma and in Texas, where he resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

Investigators say McGann stabbed Clinton Brink first, and his wife rushed their daughters to safety. When she returned to help her husband, detectives say she was also stabbed to death.

"They absolutely protected those girls to their fullest extent," said prosecutor Brandon Carter.

Police said they are still looking for a motive for the attack, and believe it was a completely random event. They also said they have no reason to believe McGann knew his victims.

A public defender was appointed to McGann's case. He was ordered to remain in custody.