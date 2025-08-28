Watch CBS News
Ariana Grande announces 2026 "Eternal Sunshine" tour with stop in Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Ariana Grande announced her new tour on Thursday with a stop in Chicago. 

The "Eternal Sunshine Tour" will kick off in June of 2026 in California. Grande is scheduled to perform at the United Center on August 3 and 5. 

The Grammy-winning artist posted the tour schedule on Instagram with the caption, "See you next year." Within four hours, her post was liked by nearly 2 million accounts. 

Presale ticketrs go on sale on September 9 at 10 a.m. for North America.

