Applications open for honorary CPS student board member

The search began this week for a Chicago Public Schools student who can represent fellow students at the Chicago Board of Education.

The board is looking for a high school junior or senior to serve as an honorary member. The student will attend monthly Board of Education meetings, typically held the fourth Thursday of each month at the CPS Loop office at 42 W. Madison St.

The honorary student board member will also be an active participant in the board' Student Voice Roundtable Initiative, which gives CPS students a platform to talk with board members and CPS leadership about topics they believe to be important.

The student will also receive a $1,000 scholarship to use for college.

Applications opened on Monday. They close at 5 p.m. April 24.