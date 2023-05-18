Watch CBS News
Local News

Application for Cook County Board Commissioner open through end of May

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Application for Cook County Board Commissioner now open
Application for Cook County Board Commissioner now open 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that Brandon Johnson has taken office at City Hall, we're learning more about the process to take his place on the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

From now through May 31, any registered voter living in the first district can apply for the job.

A 10-person committee from the district will choose a commissioner to serve until a special election next year.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.