Application for Cook County Board Commissioner open through end of May
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that Brandon Johnson has taken office at City Hall, we're learning more about the process to take his place on the Cook County Board of Commissioners.
From now through May 31, any registered voter living in the first district can apply for the job.
A 10-person committee from the district will choose a commissioner to serve until a special election next year.
