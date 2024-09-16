2 injured in hit-and-run on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Apparent hit and run at Monroe and Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured in an apparent hit-and-run Monday morning at Monroe Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The motorcycle and a pickup truck were both traveling north in the 100 block of S. Lake Shore Drive shortly before 10 a.m. when the truck changed lanes and struck the front of the motorcycle, Chicago police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old man, had minor injuries as a result of the incident. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 46-year-old woman, suffered a head injury and was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 63-year-old man, fled the scene but was found a short time later. He was given citations for driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said he could receive more citations as their investigation into the crash continues.