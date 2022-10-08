Investigation underway after apartment fire in South shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police and Fire Departments are investigating following an apartment fire in South Shore overnight.
Police said officers and fire officials responded to a residential fire, in the 7300 block of South South Shore Drive around 12:52 a.m.
Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the bedroom of the apartment.
A 61-year-old man was able to safely exit the apartment and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported
CFD is investigating.
