Investigation underway after apartment fire in South shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police and Fire Departments are investigating following an apartment fire in South Shore overnight.

Police said officers and fire officials responded to a residential fire, in the 7300 block of South South Shore Drive around 12:52 a.m.

Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the bedroom of the apartment.

A 61-year-old man was able to safely exit the apartment and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported

CFD is investigating.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 9:42 AM

