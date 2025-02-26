Accused serial killer charged with six Chicago murders in 2020

Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday announced murder charges against an alleged serial killer accused of killing six people at random over a span of nine months in 2020.

Antonio Reyes, 21, is charged with the murders of six people and the attempted murders of four others – including three children, between March and November 2020, according to police and Cook County court records:

The shooting death of 31-year-old Francisco Mangana on March 2, 2020, in the 2600 block of West 59th Street;

The shooting death of 21-year-old Claudio Cossio on April 5, 2020, in the 4100 block of South Sacramento Avenue; and the attempted murder of another man in the same shooting;

The shooting death of 16-year-old Damian Duran on May 1, 2020, in the 5200 block of South Homan Avenue;

The shooting death of Luis Davalos Garcia on June 24, 2020, in the 5800 block of South Rockwell Avenue;

The shooting death of 31-year-old Jose Martinez on Nov. 8, 2020, in the 5400 block of South Homan Avenue; and the attempted murders of Martinez's three children, who were all between 3 and 9 years old at the time;

The shooting death of 20-year-old Justin Gonzalez on Nov. 9, 2020, in the 4700 block of West 59th Street.

"These are six lives that were brutally taken," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said. "It's difficult to comprehend how anyone could easily take someone's life, and especially so many in one year."

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Garien Gatewood said, "I cannot commend the work of the Chicago Police Department enough" for its work on the case.

"Our entire administration and our entire city is grateful for the work they did to remove a serial killer from the streets. I cannot thank the work of the State's Attorney's office enough, either," Gatewood said.

Reyes was first arrested in December 2020 in the murder of Luis Davalos Garcia, but was not charged in the other five murders until earlier this month. He's also accused of trying to kill his cellmate with a shank while he was in jail.

Police said detectives were able to link Reyes to all six murders in part through a .40 caliber handgun recovered after the June 2020 shooting, which was later linked to multiple murders. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said Reyes also was active on social media, and detectives found several postings linking him to the murders.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said the shootings appear to be completely random. She said one murder victim was killed at a gas station while trying to buy a soda, another was sitting in a car with a friend in front of a church on Palm Sunday, and a third was taking his family to buy a puppy when he was shot in front of his three children, and died months later.

"None of these people had ever met Antonio Reyes before, and there's no reason to suspect Antonio Reyes had any reason to target them, but that's exactly what he did," Burke said.

Reyes has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and is due back in court on March 18.