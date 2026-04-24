Community shows support for Little Village fruit vendor killed in mass shooting

Efforts were ramping up Friday night to support the family of a Little Village fruit vendor who was killed in a mass shooting that left three other people wounded earlier this week.

Antonio Padilla, 46, was known to family and friends as Coco.

Chela Garcia said she's known Padilla and his wife for years. She said she was sitting on her back porch on Wednesday afternoon, when she heard gunfire.

Shock hit her after a shooting at 26th and St. Louis left Padilla dead and three women wounded.

"When I found out that it was him, it was very difficult," she said.

Garcia said Padilla was giving and helpful to those he knew.

"He's been very generous to me and other members of the community anytime that I would need anything," she said.

Days after his death, Garcia said people have been working to support Padilla's family, including through making food to sell and raise funds.

"It shows that, in spite of whatever past he had, you know, he still was very loved and an exemplary person in the community," she said.

Chicago police returned to the scene of the shooting Friday night as the investigation continues.

Police have released surveillance video of two persons of interest wanted in connection with the shooting.

Cook County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Community activists have announced an additional $10,000 reward in hopes of generating answers.

"We don't want it to turn into a cold case. We're here to raise awareness, because there needs to be justice," community activist Raul Montes Jr. said.

For now, as family and friends mourn, Garcia said she hopes he's remembered "as the great father that he was to his children, the great partner he was."

Police did not have updates on the investigation on Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK227456.