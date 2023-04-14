Watch CBS News
Antioch homicide: man found shot in the head in his own driveway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in his own driveway Thursday evening in north suburban Antioch.

Officers rushed to a home on the 40700 block of Black Oak Avenue around 7:25 p.m., and found paramedics trying to revive 59-year-old William Martys, who was unresponsive in the driveway.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police said his death is being investigated as a homicide, but there's no word on any suspects.

