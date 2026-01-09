Antioch man arrested for child pornography with help of electronic sniffing dogs

A man from Antioch, Illinois, has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography with the help of two electronic detection dogs.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip from an email provider that suspected child pornography had been sent from a device in Lake County. Their investigation traced the device to the 1000 block of Deertrail Court in Antioch, police said.

Sheriff's officers searched the residence with the help of two electronic detection K9 officers, Grip and Enzo.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they seized electronics containing dozens of images of child pornography and videos of children under the age of 13 during their search.

David J. Ransdell, 72, is now charged with five felony counts of possessing child pornography. Additional charges are still possible, the sheriff's office said.

Police did not say when Ransdell is due in court.