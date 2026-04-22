Residents getting some relief as water levels start to fall along Fox River in Antioch, Illinois

After days of neighbors in Antioch, Illinois, sandbagging and watching the river rise, it appears relief is on the way with water levels beginning to fall.

Residents were concerned about the rising water after days of heavy rain and runoff, as the Fox River had swollen and spilled into neighborhoods.

It's less than six inches shy of the record set back in 2017, but that doesn't mean people's backyards, garages, and crawl spaces aren't soaked.

The river is still running high and fast from the Bridgeport Inn bar and grill, which is right on the Fox River, and for days now, the water has consumed most conversations here. Business there has picked up because people want to see the river up close.

Over the past couple of days, there's finally been some relief on the Fox River. It has crested near Antioch, and staff members at the Bridgeport Inn have taken notice.

"I think it's going down. I've been kind of keeping not too close of an eye on it, but it seems to be going down maybe half a foot over the last two days or so," said manager and bartender Cody Standseth. "But you never know if they get more rain up north, we can get hit pretty hard again, especially when it's already flooded. It doesn't take much for it to go over the top again."

Back in 2017, things were so bad that the parking lot flooded, and staff had to stack pallets of wood just for customers to be able to enter the business.