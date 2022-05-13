Watch CBS News
Church leaders announce next steps for Antioch Baptist Church in Englewood destroyed in fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Church leaders announce the next steps to restore the Antioch Baptist Church in Englewood after a fire destroyed it.

"It feels like a decathlonic marathon," said Paster Gerald Dew. " A lot of events, a lot of ups and downs, and it's going to be a long road, so we need your prayer and your patience."

The walls are still being brought down after the fire tore through the historic building last month hours after their Good Friday service.

They expect the demolition to be complete in about a week.

Leaders would like to add a community computer lab and a center for kids as part of the rebuild.

The church is not a designated landmark and Chicago city inspectors and engineers said the century-old structure is too unstable to rebuild.

Its hope is for the "Help Antioch Build" campaign will gain national support and all who can will contribute. 

