Antioch Missionary Baptist Church vows to rebuild in Englewood after Good Friday fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The church shall rise again. As demolition begins at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood after a devastating fire, church leaders are discussing plans to rebuild.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports, bits and pieces of the church are coming down in a painstaking demolition process that could take a week or two.

But one thing is clear: seeing the historic Englewood church rebuilt has a lot of support.

Lead Pastor Gerald Dew said the church will be back in Englewood in the near future.

"We're not going to raise it up in another community. We're going to raise it up right here. Because our assignment is to Englewood. Our commitment is to the residents of Englewood and beyond," he said.

In the meantime, though, Dew said he was told the only thing that can be saved is a cross-shaped sign from the church. Everything else has to come down.

It was just yesterday that city officials announced plans to tear the building down.

Damage from the fire made the remaining walls unsafe, and the Fire Department said any large gust of wind could bring them down.

Even as demolition continues, the faith and determination for a new church in Englewood is strong.

"I'm reminded of the words of Jesus in the second chapter of John's gospel, who said, 'Destroy this temple, and in three days, I'll raise it up again.' And they thought he was talking about a building, but he was talking about his body, but in my context, I am talking about a building, because you're tearing it down, and we will raise it up again," Dew said.

Dew said the congregation will continue to meet and worship at Calahan Funeral Home, where Antioch held Easter services on Sunday after an extra-alarm fire destroyed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church within hours of Good Friday services at the church.

The pastor said, thanks to the mayor and Chicago Public Schools, the plan is to turn the auditorium at Urban Prep High School across the street into a space for Antioch, at least until a new church is built.

Dew said building a new church will take at least two years.

You can donate through the church's website at ambcchicago.org/give, on Givelify, through Zelle transfer to antiochchurchchicago@gmail.com, or by mail 611 W. 63rd Ave Suite 012, Chicago, 60621 (please make checks payable to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church).