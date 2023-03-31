Anti-Cruelty Society waving adoption fees for big dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking for a pet, the Anti-Cruelty Society is giving you some extra incentive to make a big dog part of your family.

Right now, they have more than 45 dogs that weigh more than 30 pounds waiting to be adopted.

So, starting Saturday through April 8, it's waiving the fees for those dogs to encourage families to go big.

You can find more information on the Anti-Cruelty Society's website.