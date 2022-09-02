Anti-Cruelty Society takes in 36 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

More than three dozen beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three dozen beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in Chicago.

They arrived early Friday morning to get ready to meet their foster families.

Volunteers with the Anti-Cruelty Society helped unload the beagles from a van outside their River North shelter.

The 36 dogs got lots of cuddles after being rescued and taking a nearly 800-mile trip.

The Anti-Cruelty Society lined up foster families to take the dogs home until they can be adopted.

Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, after multiple animal welfare violations were found. The Anderson Humane Society in South Elgin has taken in 175 of those dogs to find them adopters.