Watch CBS News
Local News

Anti-Cruelty Society takes in 36 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

More than three dozen beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in Chicago
More than three dozen beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in Chicago 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three dozen beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in Chicago.

They arrived early Friday morning to get ready to meet their foster families.

Volunteers with the Anti-Cruelty Society helped unload the beagles from a van outside their River North shelter.

The 36 dogs got lots of cuddles after being rescued and taking a nearly 800-mile trip.

The Anti-Cruelty Society lined up foster families to take the dogs home until they can be adopted.

Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, after multiple animal welfare violations were found. The Anderson Humane Society in South Elgin has taken in 175 of those dogs to find them adopters.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.