Anti-Cruelty Society hosting free pet adoption event in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the summer coming to an end, the Anti-Cruelty Society wants to help you 'fall' in love with your new furry best friend.

All adoption fees will be waived Saturday at the shelter's River North location.

It's part of their Clear the Shelters event.

Potential pet parents are invited to meet available animals and enjoy food, vendors, and gifts.

The event is happening from noon to 7 p.m.