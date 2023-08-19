Watch CBS News
Local News

Anti-Cruelty Society hosting free pet adoption event in River North

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Anti-Cruelty Society in River North hosting free pet adoption event
Anti-Cruelty Society in River North hosting free pet adoption event 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the summer coming to an end, the Anti-Cruelty Society wants to help you 'fall' in love with your new furry best friend.

All adoption fees will be waived Saturday at the shelter's River North location.

It's part of their Clear the Shelters event.

Potential pet parents are invited to meet available animals and enjoy food, vendors, and gifts.

The event is happening from noon to 7 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.